Issa Rae, Jussie Smollett Team Up To Produce The Necessary New Digital Series “Giants”

WHY WE CARE: Three black millennials are trying to stay afloat under the crushing waves of mental illness, scrappy finances, love, and sexual identity in Giants. Writer, director, and star James Bland is using his six-episode digital series to destigmatize and/or bring to light issues within the black community, continuing ongoing conversations that shows like Insecure, Empire, Atlanta have most recently brought up.

As it states on Giants original Indiegogo campaign page:

Giants is a series that speaks on a variety of current and important topics from police brutality as it pertains to people of color in this country, to manic depression, to homophobia in the black community All of which are topics that are often overlooked or swept under the rug, but are important nonetheless. The characters you’ll meet in Giants face these issues head on. We don’t often see these type of characters or story lines in mainstream media, which is why it’s important that diverse filmmakers tell their stories and projects like Giants get an opportunity to find its audience.

