advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Karlie Kloss Pulls For Imagination And Creativity In New Adidas Women’s Campaign

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: New Adidas “Unleash Your Creativity” women’s campaign, featuring Karlie Kloss, WNBA all-star Candace Parker, fitness influencer Hannah Bronfman, and more.

WHO: Adidas, 72andSunny

WHY WE CARE: Over the last few years we’ve seen sportswear brands go all in on attracting women through empowerment, like Under Armour’s award-winning “I Will What I Want” work with Gisele Bunchen, or Nike’s “Better For It” campaign.

Here, not only does Kloss show us how she can work the ropes while balancing on a ball with one foot, but also talks about how building confidence has allowed her to use creativity–and her coding skills–to help others.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life