Karlie Kloss Pulls For Imagination And Creativity In New Adidas Women’s Campaign

WHO: Adidas, 72andSunny

WHY WE CARE: Over the last few years we’ve seen sportswear brands go all in on attracting women through empowerment, like Under Armour’s award-winning “I Will What I Want” work with Gisele Bunchen, or Nike’s “Better For It” campaign.

Here, not only does Kloss show us how she can work the ropes while balancing on a ball with one foot, but also talks about how building confidence has allowed her to use creativity–and her coding skills–to help others.