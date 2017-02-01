Karlie Kloss Pulls For Imagination And Creativity In New Adidas Women’s Campaign

WHAT: New Adidas “Unleash Your Creativity” women’s campaign, featuring Karlie Kloss, WNBA all-star Candace Parker, fitness influencer Hannah Bronfman, and more.
WHO: Adidas, 72andSunny
WHY WE CARE: Over the last few years we’ve seen sportswear brands go all in on attracting women through empowerment, like Under Armour’s award-winning “I Will What I Want” work with Gisele Bunchen, or Nike’s “Better For It” campaign.
Here, not only does Kloss show us how she can work the ropes while balancing on a ball with one foot, but also talks about how building confidence has allowed her to use creativity–and her coding skills–to help others.