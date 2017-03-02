Gender Equality Isn’t Political—See Utah For Proof

This story reflects the views of this author, but not necessarily the editorial position of Fast Company.

Hillary Clinton lost Utah to Donald Trump by double digits, pulling in 27% of the popular vote to his 45%, fewer than six percentage points ahead of independent candidate Evan McMullen. On balance, the Beehive State is not a politically liberal place.

Yet in 2014, before the outlines of the presidential race had begun coming into focus, the state’s business leaders recognized a serious problem. Utah ranked 49th out of 50 states for gender pay disparities. Only 15.4% of state legislators were women, and there was just one woman in Utah’s Congressional delegation.

In the three years since, we’ve made some major strides toward gender parity in leadership roles and in the workplace. That’s meant securing the support of people all across the state–men and women alike–who may not have joined in a Women’s March but still see gender equality as an crucial objective. Utah’s continuing efforts on this front proves that progress can be achieved even in right-leaning climates, because the issue fundamentally isn’t about politics–or at least it doesn’t have to be.

Here are some concrete ways we’ve learned here in Utah to make real headway on gender equality without pinching political nerves.

In right-leaning places, public-private collaboration typically stands a better shot at gaining support than government action does. But before you can put together any kind of initiative, you need to convince enough people there’s a problem. That common ground wasn’t actually that hard to find; it was clear that Utah’s serious deficit of women in politics hurt both parties in the state.

Politicians then turned to the business community, and in January 2015 the Utah Women’s Leadership Institute (WLI), which I now lead, was formed. From the start, the coalition included some of the state’s most influential business leaders like Zions Bank CEO A. Scott Anderson, Questar Corporation CEO Ron Jibson, Workers Compensation Fund–Utah CEO Ray Pickup, Deseret Book Company CEO Sheri Dew, and Intermountain Healthcare COO Laura Kaiser. By involving the business community early, WLI was able to make sure that gender equality remained a bipartisan and public concern, not a political crusade.