What You Can Do To Keep Your Data Private When Crossing The Border

Anyone who has traveled internationally knows the drill: body scans, bag searches, and lots of questions. But there’s something else U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers increasingly want to scour: your cell phone.

Custom officials are taking advantage of legal uncertainties that civil liberties advocates say provide limited options for travelers to keep their devices and data private.

That means everything on your phone—from financial info to potentially embarrassing photos—can land in the government’s hands. The policy pre-dates the controversial travel restrictions President Donald Trump ordered Friday, and applies to U.S. citizens and international visitors alike. In fact, the Florida chapter of the Council on Islamic-American Relations filed a complaint the week before Trump’s inauguration after reports of cellphone searches and demands for social media handles. And in July, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal said that federal officials demanded to inspect phones she was carrying into the country, before relenting when she said they belonged to the newspaper.

For travelers looking to keep their personal or business data private, that leaves a few options:

Travel with “burner” phones and laptops only loaded with files you absolutely need for your trip.

Keep private data in the cloud, not on your devices.

Use a secure deletion tool to wipe sensitive data from your phone and laptop before passing through customs.

Lock and encrypt your phone before crossing the border, though officers may urge you to unlock it or reveal your passwords.

Digital inspections are unlikely to go away any time soon, experts say.

“This issue of device searches at the border and asking for social media information was starting to happen under Obama,” says Sophia Cope, a staff attorney at the Electronic Freedom Foundation. She predicts the searches may intensify under Trump.

Customs officers have long had wide leeway to search people’s possessions after they enter the U.S.; usually in a hunt for contraband, including guns and drugs, says Nathan Wessler, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. U.S. border officials have generally interpreted those rules to also allow warrantless searches of digital devices.