GoPro Re-Launching Its Recalled Karma Drone, But It May Be Too Late

Nearly three months after voluntarily recalling all of its newly launched Karma drones because of a problem that led some to suddenly lose power in flight, GoPro is once again taking orders for them .

The issue, the company said in a release, involved a faulty latch mechanism that sometimes caused the onboard battery to disconnect during flight. GoPro says that it has come up with a new battery latch design that solves the problem.

As before, the Karma, a foldable drone that can be tucked into an included backpack, will cost $800 without a camera or $1,100 with a GoPro Hero5 Black.

Karma [Photo: GoPro]

Unfortunately, say some analysts, GoPro may have missed its chance to claim a substantial share of the market, let alone be a serious challenger to China’s DJI, the undisputed industry leader. That’s particularly true since the initial release of the Karma was delayed for about a year, and because the recall came not long after DJI launched its Mavic Pro, which was seen as a direct Karma competitor offering more features.

“Yes, I think it is,” says Frost & Sullivan drone analyst Michael Blades when asked if it was too late for GoPro to make an impact with the Karma. “After they were already delayed, then they [lost] their opportunity to get into that market before it’s saturated.”

Blades says he thinks it was a “bold” move for GoPro to recall the Karma when there was no legal requirement for the company to do so, and that he appreciates that the company seemed to have wanted to show its customers good faith by refunding their money and fixing the problem.

“It was a pretty good PR move,” he adds, “but coming back and trying to relaunch now, I hope they do well with it, but I don’t think anybody’s expectations are that high.”