Announcing The 2017 World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies

This year marks the 10th edition of our World’s Most Innovative Companies ranking. Our reporting team sifts through thousands of enterprises each year, searching for those that tap both heartstrings and purse strings and use the engine of commerce to make a difference in the world. Impact is among our key criteria.
Click on a company to learn more about why it made the list.
01. Amazon
For offering even more, even faster and smarter
02. Google
For developing a photographic memory
03. Uber
For accelerating autonomous driving
04. Apple
For baking in its advantages
05. Snap
For bringing crackle and pop to a new way of seeing the world
06. Facebook
For launching the right ads at the right moment
07. Netflix
For making surfing fun again
08. Twilio
For giving apps a voice
09. Chobani
For stirring it up in the grocery store
10. Spotify
For enticing artists with data
11. Alibaba
For creating new hubs for commerce
12. Tencent
For reinventing messaging, again
13. Xiaomi
For elevating hardware design
14. BBK Electronics
For igniting new smartphone markets
15. Huawei
For iterating fast
16. Dalian Wanda
For staging its own dream factory
17. Airbnb
For putting a world of experiences at our fingertips
18. Buzzfeed
For feeding a viral fever
19. Open Whisper Systems
For bringing secure communication to the masses
20. Illumination Entertainment
For creating a monster out of a Minion
21. IBM
For embedding Watson where it’s needed most
22. Vivint Smart Home
For opening the door to the connected home of the future
23. Slack
For fighting drudge work with bots
24. Glossier
For collaborating with customers to create cult cosmetics
25. Kenzo
For ripping up the seams of fashion marketing
26. Clique Media Group
For parlaying fashion advice into retail gold
27. Hypebeast
For uniting sneakerheads into a lucrative demographic
28. RewardStyle
For giving influencers a must-have accessory
29. GoFundMe
For finding the value in good deeds
30. TaskRabbit
For making work
31. Microsoft
For building new worlds in the classroom
32. Orbital Insight
For seeing the big picture in satellite imagery
33. One Medical
For changing the face of primary care
34. Farmers Business Network
For cultivating a new hybrid of data and agriculture
35. Adobe
For pushing creativity to the cloud
36. Casper
For making money in our sleep
37. Thinx
For turning periods into exclamation points
38. Resy
For feeding our desire to be VIP diners
39. Marriott
For prioritizing loyalty
40. Medtronic
For streamlining diabetes care
41. Nvidia
For powering the future
42. Pledge 1%
For seeding early-stage philanthropy
43. The Home Depot
For growing without building
44. Headspace
For giving us all a much-needed moment of Zen
45. Related Companies
For creating a thrilling new West Side story
46. Celmatix
For forecasting fertility
47. MailChimp
For giving little guys the marketing savvy of an 800-pound gorilla
48. Beyond Meat
For exceeding beefy expectations
49. Simplify Networks
For sharing wireless by the byte
50. Drone Racing League
For speeding into the mainstream