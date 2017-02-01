Four Steps To Turn Your Contract Gig Into A Full-Time Job Offer

Contract gigs can be a pretty sweet deal. By the very nature of the job, you’re expected to jump right in and start solving problems. Then, in three to six months or so, you can move onto your next exciting challenge, no strings attached. For some, this is truly an ideal setup. But many others may find themselves longing for the perks of a full-time position: the job security, the steady routine, and definitely the health insurance .

If you fall into this camp, don’t worry. Whether the job post explicitly says it or not, there is often an opportunity to turn contract work into a full-time position— f you play your cards right. Follow the advice below, and you’ll go from part time to full time in no time.

Before anything else, you should make it clear that you’re interested in a full-time position during the interview.

“Some people are purely serial contractors, so your employer might not even know that’s something you could be interested in,” says Jamie Hichens, senior talent acquisition partner at Glassdoor.

But, she warns, there is such a thing as being too pushy. Immediately saying you’re only looking for full-time work or acting like a full-time position is already a sure thing for you are both good methods of getting on a recruiter’s nerves.

“The best way to express that you’re interested in a full-time job is to say something like ‘I’m so excited to join this team—I’m definitely interested in contract work, but if there were an opportunity for it to become full time, I’d be very open to that,’” Hichens recommends.

It goes without saying that a company won’t want to hire you full time if you underperform, but even meeting the expectations of your role isn’t always enough. To truly stand out, Hichens recommends that contract workers outshine the full-time employees on their team.