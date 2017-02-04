The Ridiculously Simple, Scientific Way To Test For Narcissism

Let’s get one thing straight: Some aspects of narcissism can be healthy. In fact, people we wouldn’t otherwise think to call narcissists share tendencies with people who basically scream it. That can make ID’ing a narcissist accurately more difficult than you may think. But research suggests there’s at least one way to tell if you’re dealing with a narcissist, and it’s amazingly simple.

Being a narcissist doesn’t necessarily mean obsessed with yourself.

To psychologists, the term simply describes people who derive a considerable amount of their self-esteem from others’ accolades. So maybe, for instance, it isn’t so terrible to think other people should listen to what you have to say if you really do have something important to say. In that case, narcissism can lead you to broadcast your views in public (perhaps by writing articles for sites like Fast Company!). Plenty of effective politicians and business leaders have a touch of narcissism, and that probably benefits them.

Narcissists are typically aware that they’re narcissists, and many are willing to admit it.

Where narcissism goes astray is when someone has such a high need for others’ approval that it gets in the way of them working with people. People psychologists refer to as “vulnerable narcissists” can lash out at others when their actions and ideas are criticized. They take more credit for what the team does than they personally had a hand in. They shift the blame for bad actions from themselves to others.

In other words, narcissism is more of a spectrum than a quality you either possess or you don’t. This isn’t news. For a long time, researchers have used the narcissism personality inventory to measure people’s degree of narcissism. When it was originally developed, it included 40 questions that explored different aspects of narcissism. But field researchers found it was often hard to use such a long questionnaire in studies, so they managed to shorten it into a 16-question version.

What if it could be boiled down to just one?

That’s what researchers Sara Konrath, Brien Meier, and Brad Bushman wondered, then set out to test it. In 2014, they published a study in which they asked people to rate how much they agreed with the statement, “I am a narcissist” on a scale from 1–11. They added the note, “The word ‘narcissist’ means egotistical, self-focused, and vain.”