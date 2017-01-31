Budweiser Is Bringing A Perfectly Timed Immigrant Origin Story To The Super Bowl

WHO: Budweiser, Anomaly New York

WHY WE CARE: The timing is, well, impeccable. Even though the script was approved back around Thanksgiving (according to Adweek‘s look behind the scenes), a major American brand celebrating its immigrant roots couldn’t be more steeped in subtext, even unintentionally. Of course, the brand denies the ad is any kind of statement on contemporary politics–Bud VP Ricardo Marques told Adweek, “There’s really no correlation with anything else that’s happening in the country.” But that quick shot at the 17-second mark where Busch is taunted with cries of “Go back home!” still feels eerily familiar.

Statement or not, it’s an epic ad that should serve as a reminder that even some things we consider wholly American, were not always so. If you can’t see shades of today’s debate around closed borders in this brand’s journey from German immigrant to literally naming its beer America, you need to look a little closer.