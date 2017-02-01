This Seven-Step Guide For Dishing Out Feedback Is Totally Idiot-Proof

Giving critical feedback isn’t easy, especially if you’re new at it. But it doesn’t need to be half as hard as many managers think. The main thing is to keep it short and specific. Every good feedback conversation has to accomplish three goals:

Draw attention to the issue Create a two-way dialogue about it Inspire and confirm the commitment to new behavior

How do you do all that as efficiently as possible, without leading to hurt feelings? These seven steps can help you map out a script, no matter how sticky the situation or unfamiliar the experience.

Start things off respectfully. The usual feedback advice is for the person giving the feedback to ask for permission first–and that’s often a good idea. For example: “Can we talk about what happened this morning?” Feedback is best received when you’ve been welcomed to provide it.

Don’t wait three days to address something that happened this morning.

Sometimes, though, this approach is less than ideal. You may need to be more direct. But even if you skip asking permission, you can establish respect. You might say, “I need to talk with you today. Is this a convenient time, or would you prefer this afternoon?”

Whichever approach you take, just make sure to have the chat as close to the moment of concern as possible. Don’t wait three days to address something that happened this morning. Take care of it at the first opportunity.

Share your concern or observation. When you do, get straight to the point, but use an expression that makes it clear these are your observations.

“I’ve noticed there are paint drips on the floor when you leave the job site.”

“I’ve heard some of your support calls, and I’ve noticed you don’t connect as well as you could with customers.”

“I noticed that you arrived pretty late this morning.”

Never make a generic observation and leave it at that. Provide specific, supporting evidence you can see.