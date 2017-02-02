Burn Your Press Release! Real Leaders Say What They Think, Then Act On It

In my role at Fast Company, I’m responsible for reviewing hundreds of articles a month. These are a few draft headlines that have landed in my inbox over the past year:

Developing Employee Relationships Is The First Step In Chasing Elusive Employee Engagement

Bring Honor And Accountability Back To The Workforce To Get Results

Why Internal Communications Are Essential To Your Corporate Culture

The reason I chose not publish each of these stories was the same: Their underlying ideas were boring, obvious, or inert–they didn’t lead to any sort of action, or explain why to take it.

Who would argue that good relationships have no bearing on employee engagement? Does anyone believe workforces without “honor” or “accountability” (which vanished when, exactly?) can still “get results”? Or that good internal communication is a pernicious evil that will devour a company’s culture from the inside out if it isn’t stopped?

Choosing not to say what you think still reveals what you value.

Having a point matters; it’s the whole point of sharing your ideas in print, whether you’re writing an op-ed or talking to a reporter. Ideally, that point will be surprising or novel. Maybe it will even be provocative, something that somebody else could conceivably–and compellingly–argue the reverse of. Above all, it will lead people to do something differently, to exit the realm of thought and enter the realm of action.

Especially now. In a world where “alternative” realities jockey incessantly for dominance, confusion spreads and paralysis sets in. It’s up to leaders to reverse that, by clarifying where they stand and what they stand for–then explaining what to do about it.

It used to be considered needlessly “political” for business heads to weigh in on current events, and it’s true that the risks of doing so remain high. But that’s now part of the job. Fall short of it, and you leave your customers, employees, and the public in the lurch–unable to make choices (both as consumers and members of the workforce) that impact your business’s fate much more profoundly than any veneer of neutrality can protect it.

It’s never been clearer that what companies do affects more than what they sell or how well they sell it. Businesses have always been scrutinized for their labor records, employment and hiring practices, social impact, and overall sense of purpose. But as the federal government executes a sharp turn away from progressive social policies, large swaths of the country are watching to see whether the private sector picks up that banner or runs from it. Execs may not think that’s fair, but they can’t avoid reckoning with it.