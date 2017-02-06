The Creator Of “Resistance Kitchen” Explains Why Food Is Resonating In The Age Of Trump

After the House of Representatives voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, I made a salad. It was a fancy salad, with arugula and Belgian endives and roasted tomatoes and lemon-basil dressing. After I had a midnight panic attack about nuclear escalation, I made curry. It was too hot, but I ate it anyway. After a Texas lawmaker proposed yet another abortion ban, I made a michelada. I had to substitute a Coors for a Tecate.

In the revolution, you day drink with the beer you have, not the beer you want.

In the weeks since President Donald Trump took office, this has been my M.O.: Read the news, then rage-cook my way through it. I’ve been pawing through cookbooks, experimenting with flavors, trying to find a grocery store that stocks just the right kind of flour, or fish sauce, or peppers. To be sure, I am also protesting with my body, calling my representatives, and talking to friends and strangers about racism and misogyny and bigotry. But I never really feel in control until I’m back in front of a simmering pot of seafood stock or hacking away at a pile of chicken bones.

After I launched Resistance Kitchen, the quiet little Tumblr blog where I chronicle my self-soothing adventures in gastronomy, I quickly discovered that I’m not the only one. A lot of us are starting to think of comfort food as coping food.

There’s my friend Rachel, who offered the Clam Chowder of Sheer Survival as a reward for making it through another terrible day. And my friend Carrie, who wrote only half-jokingly about offering her body as literal sustenance during the apocalypse, penned a recipe for fromage fort, the spreadable French cheese dish. She wryly observed that fromage fort is like the Statue of Liberty: It takes all comers, from brie to bleu to cheddar.

The things we cook tell us a lot about our hopes, fears, and anxieties. As California writer s.e. smith noted in a beautiful Resistance Kitchen pastry recipe, the Croissants of Long, Slow, Layered Rise to Victory: “Think to yourself that there is nothing too complicated for you, that you thrive on layers and nuance, that you are willing to wait for perfection, rather than settling for what everyone else thinks is acceptable.”