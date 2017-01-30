This Ad Shows Exactly Where Air Canada Stands On The #MuslimBan

WHO: Air Canada

WHY WE CARE: Uhh, have you been reading the news?! Despite this being filmed back in December, the fact the brand chose today to release it is telling. Telling that it is taking a side and a stand, but letting its actions do the talking. Yes, it’s just an ad created to make us feel like the Big Ol’ Airline actually cares, but it also is a meaningful flag in the ground about this company’s ideals. Will it stem the tide of complaints on Twitter around Air Canada’s service in general? Probably not (it’s a national sport up here). But as the brand world becomes increasingly politicized–some by choice and some not–we can expect to see more content like this from unexpected places.