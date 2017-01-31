What Will Happen If The U.S. Withdraws From The Paris Climate Agreement

After reviving the Keystone XL Pipeline, pushing for the Dakota Access Pipeline , and temporarily banning refugees from entering the U.S., Trump may soon move on to one of his next campaign promises: pulling out of the Paris climate agreement.

Myron Ebell, who led the transition team for the Environmental Protection Agency, predicts that Trump will withdraw from the deal, and might do it within days.

To be clear, Ebell is not currently part of the administration, so his prediction is that of an outsider. When Rex Tillerson, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, was asked about the Paris deal in his confirmation hearings, he said that the U.S. would be “better served by being at that table than leaving that table.”

“They could potentially do something even faster just by ignoring rules and stopping to participate.”

During the campaign, Trump promised to “cancel” the Paris agreement. After the election, he claimed that he would keep an “open mind” about climate change. Given that he’s surrounded himself with climate deniers who want nothing more than to gut the deal, his campaign promises seem more likely than his post-election nod at thoughtful restraint.

The landmark agreement saw 190 countries make pledges to stabilize emissions to limit climate change. The U.S. pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025.

It’s not simple to withdraw–the U.S. already ratified the agreement, so it would have to wait three years before announcing a withdrawal, and then it would take another year before the process was finished. But the agreement falls under an earlier 1992 treaty–the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change–and if the U.S. withdrew from that instead, it would only take a year. And all that assumes that the administration cares about laws.

“They could potentially do something even faster just by ignoring rules and stopping to participate,” says Andrew Light, a distinguished senior fellow in the climate program at the World Resources Institute, who was also part of the climate team in the State Department leading up to the agreement.