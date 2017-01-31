Every Brand Has A Cherished Storyline, And Trump Is No Different

Read Trump’s executive orders, tweets, and speeches, and you get to wondering: Is he crazy like a fox, or crazy like he belongs on a locked ward at Happy Farms? Is he Machiavellian—or profoundly unwell? The fate of the Republic seems to depend on the answer—and yet we may never get a definitive one.

But while we can’t yet diagnose Trump the man, we can talk about his style of storytelling. We’ve been subjected to yottabytes of that storytelling, after all. Foremost, Trump’s utterances are chaotic: They’re semantically tangled, they show contempt for reality, and they meander into non sequitur and perseveration. As the Flesch-Kincaid grade-level test reveals, Trump speaks like a 9-year-old. And when he believes his vanity is under assault, he does something far weirder than just resort to childish speech, lying, and hedging. He erects a haphazard wall of words meant to serve not as a statement, but as a flailing parry.

At 5 p.m. on Saturday–the day of Trump’s executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries–the president was asked about the ban. Protests were snowballing at American airports, and the ACLU had already filed a suit in court that within a few hours would allow detainees to stay in the U.S. Trump’s reply? “It’s working out very nicely. You see it at the airports. You see it all over.” (Trump’s silliest exaggerations—”all over”—are his plainest tell). Fact-checking and reason will never work against words that are more sound and fury than sense.

But Trump’s speech wasn’t always so irrational. There was a time when his personal brand added up, and was his great pride. To revisit this moment is to see the narrative high he’s always chasing, the one he chased most frantically in his inaugural address, the story of a nation laid to waste by bureaucrats and street crime and in need of redemption by Trump’s riches, bluster, and vanity. It’s a tale that so enchants Trump that he can’t stop telling it, ruminating on it, and trying to force it to be true again—facts of the world be damned. And unlike the various diagnoses he’s been subject to—he’s a narcissist! A king! A baby!—this tale, and Trump’s commitment to rehashing it, does have predictive power, and might help us know what he’ll do next.

Gather round, millennials, and let me bore you: It’s Gotham. 1976. Trump is the blessed age of 30. He’s rich, unmarried, and certifiably handsome. No less than the New York Times takes fawning note: “He is tall, lean, and blond, with dazzling white teeth, and he looks ever so much like Robert Redford.”

Trump’s Ford-era hair is unfaded, full, and feathered–the same coif he takes pains to simulate now, a male Miss Havisham in his last costume of glory. He had, as he liked to say in those days, “flair.”

Who doesn’t cherish the memory of being at the height of her powers—sexual, financial, and everything in between? But in the ’70s, Trump’s flair even had moral value, especially in New York City, because the despoiled and feckless city was perceived as sorely lacking in it. According to the somewhat creaky fable, ’70s trains were streaked with graffiti. The parks bristled with dirty needles. In Times Square were sordid peepshows. Everywhere were wolf packs of wilding thugs. Welfare moms, aided by pompous bureaucrats, blew their handouts on dope. The city was “ungovernable”—at least by the mayor, a meager and corrupt public servant.