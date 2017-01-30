Marshawn Lynch Went To Houston (Scotland) To Talk About The Super Bowl And Skittles

WHO: Olson Engage, Skittles

WHY WE CARE: There are way more retired NFL stars than there are opportunities for them to star in advertising after their playing years, but Marshawn Lynch is unique for a few reasons: One, his presence as a brand ambassador for Skittles is so authentic that nobody wants to see it come to an end. And two, he’s just so damn charming that we’ll watch him hang out with just about anybody. Watching him hang out with a bunch of Scottish people who have no idea who he is, talking about how their village–like the American host city for the Super Bowl–is called Houston is a pretty good time. Lynch thrusts heaps of Skittles on unsuspecting Scots, learns how late they stay up to watch the Super Bowl, and marvels at their kilts. The only real question is how he doesn’t have his own talk show yet.