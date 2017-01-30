As Trump Targets Muslim Immigrants, A New Video Reminds Us Of Our Common Humanity

WHO: Produced by TV 2, a television broadcaster in Denmark.

WHY WE CARE: As “All That We Share” opens, people silently enter a soundstage and step into the boxes that define them. Among the groups formed in these boxes: The new Danes, and those who have always lived in Denmark; those we trust, and those we try to avoid; those from the countryside, and those who have never seen a cow. Soon enough, the whole “us versus them” narrative falls apart as the people standing in those boxes answer a series of questions during this powerful social experiment.

The timing of the release of the English-language version of “All That We Share” couldn’t have been better. It was posted on YouTube on January 27, the day Donald J. Trump released an executive order blocking citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days and halting the Syrian refugees program for four months, cruelly disrupting lives and sparking outrage and protest.

Denmark passed a harsh—not to mention controversial—immigration law of its own last year known as the “jewelry law” that allows Danish authorities to seize the assets of asylum seekers to help pay for their stay in the country while their applications are processed.