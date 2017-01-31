How Images Are Powering Social Upheaval Today

In one, he was a typical twenty-something student, he worked at an ice cream parlor, he hung out with his friends in cafes to improve his English, and he enjoyed dates. In the other, he was in a perpetual state of uncertainty. A refugee, Orfahli’s life has been defined by escaping Syria’s war. A short documentary film about his experience is included in Perpetual Revolution: The Image and Social Change, a new exhibition at the International Center of Photography (ICP) on view until May 7, 2017, that charts how contemporary image making is changing how we see, document, and understand social movements that range from climate activism to Black Lives Matter, gender equality, the refugee crisis, the far right, and ISIS.

Orfahli and his family fled from suburban Damascus to Beirut after a bomb exploded near their house. Their safety there was short-lived, since the Lebanese government was sympathetic to Assad’s regime, so they relocated to Alexandria, Egypt, where Orfahli attended law school. After he graduated, he wasn’t able to find a job that would sponsor a work visa, so he made the decision to pay a smuggler $2,000 to get him to Europe knowing that he might not survive the boat ride from Egypt to Sicily. The risk was worth it, in his mind. When he embarked on the 10-day journey, the only possession he had was his smartphone, which he liberally used to document his experience on social media. He smiled in selfies, made videos of card games he played with kids on the boat, and snapped photos of the friends he made on that leg of his journey, which would eventually lead to Germany.

The excitement, relief, and optimism on Orfahli’s face, and on the faces of his friends when they finally make it to Sicily, is palpable. If you didn’t know that they were refugees, seeing Orfahli rally his friends for a “video selfie,” as he says over and over in the clip, you would think he was on a cruise. (At this point, they’re off the smugglers’ boat and on an Italian Coast Guard ship.) It’s a portrayal of the refugee crisis that is deeply human and incredibly personal. In a bizarre way, it’s also relatable.

“As an educated, cosmopolitan, and digitally connected young man jockeying to find his professional footing, in some ways he has more in common with the stereotypical millennial than he does with the stereotypical refugee struggling to subsist in poorly provisioned camps or unable to flee the violence of his home country altogether,” writes Alana Chloe Esposito in “Rejected by the World, A Refugee’s Journey,” a story which appeared in the journal A Women’s Thing and accompanies the video in which Orfahli narrates his story.

“People talk as if there was a technological revolution; we’re still in the middle of the revolution and I don’t know if we’ll ever be out of it.”

Perpetual Revolution‘s curators struggled with the decision to include Orfahli’s piece in the show, but in some ways it perfectly represents the exhibition’s core thesis: “Social revolution is being both recorded and produced by images,” ICP curator Carol Squiers says. “Images are really instrumental in perpetuating what the revolutionary idea is, and the ideas the group has. For the gender-queer movement, Black Lives Matter, and so on, the image is central.”

Squiers began researching the exhibition in 2014, as she was trying to make sense of the proliferation of images online and what it meant in the grander scheme of photography. Orfahli’s film, like many of the other images in the show, reinforces how technological change, like smartphones and social media, has completely upended how pictorial information is created and disseminated.