More And More Tech Leaders Are Denouncing Trump's Muslim Ban

A growing number of tech leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, are denouncing President Trump's executive order that bans refugees from 7 Muslim-majority countries: Syria, Iran, Somalia, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan. The orders were signed by the president on Friday.

Pichai wrote a memo to his staff saying that the order will impact 100 Google employees, adding that "it is painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues."

Apple CEO Tim Cook emailed his staff on Saturday that some of his employees were also impacted by the order, adding that "Apple believes deeply in the importance of immigration," reports Vice News. "Apple is open. Open to everyone, no matter where they come from, which language they speak, who they love or how they worship."

Cook, who is in Washington to meet with government officials, also chimed in on Twitter, including an image of a quote from Abraham Lincoln:

And Uber's Kalanick posted on Facebook this evening to say that the company's People Ops team has reached out to the dozen or so employees impacted by the order, adding that the ban is going to "impact many innocent people—an issue that I will raise this coming Friday when I go to Washington for President Trump’s first business advisory group meeting."

Other tech leaders also chimed in throughout the day to express their condemnation of the ban: