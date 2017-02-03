How To Quit Your Social Media Addiction (Even If It’s Part Of Your Job)

Conventional wisdom says that Max Soni should be all over social media. He’s the founder of DotComSEO , a digital marketing and search engine optimization company that, among other things, tells clients how to use social media. So it stands to reason that Soni should have a robust following on many platforms.

But that’s not the case. Roughly 18 months ago, he logged off. He may log on to one of his profiles to check out a new platform feature when it’s rolled out, but otherwise, he’s not liking, tweeting, posting, or even peeking at social media.

“I found it was really polarizing,” Soni says. “The anonymity social media affords you makes it so people are more inclined to say drastic things.” He found that the negativity was affecting him—some of the things strangers said would even stick in his head, he says—so he decided he was done. And the result has been remarkable, he says. In addition to feeling more positive overall, he says that thoughts previously taken up by something he read online were released. It gave him additional time and headspace to devote to new ideas and ventures.

“It’s widely accepted that in creative fields, social media followers are the key to getting your work noticed,” says Cal Newport, associate professor of computer science at Georgetown University, and author of Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World. “This is overblown. Good work gets noticed, even if you didn’t send a tweet about it; bad work is ignored, even if you sent thousands. I can’t tell you how many different artists and writers, for example, have written me to talk about how leaving social media had zero impact on their sales and huge impact on their well-being,” Newport says.

That pretty much describes actor Brian Colonna, artistic director and owner of the Buntport Theater Company. Colonna cops to having a social media account for the theater company, but it’s mainly just to push out information about shows. He doesn’t use social media to promote himself as an actor, read status updates, or read news. The downside to disconnecting, he says, is that he’s not privy to the events and parties that are planned online. However, he says it forces him to maintain regular contact with his friends and relatives, versus the casual digital connections that pass for relationships on social media, he says. Those people keep him informed of what he needs to know, he says.

Not ready to go cold turkey? Even disconnecting for a short time has benefits. “Being away for a month allows the brain time to create new neural pathways, which means new behaviors and routines begin to replace old ones,” says Sanam Hafeez, a faculty member at Columbia University, in a Fast Company post. “So if you typically reached for your phone when you woke up to check Facebook, after 30 days, you would have adopted a new ritual, which is the new normal.”

