These Are The Leadership Traits That Trump Needs To Be Successful

Plenty of people voted for Donald Trump based on the fact that he was a businessman and not a career politician. But are corporate skills transferable to our nation’s highest office?

Carol Jenkins, PhD, chief analytics officer for OutMatch, a Dallas-based HR tech company, says her company’s data can provide an answer. She says, “While there is not a cookie-cutter profile for all leaders,” OutMatch has assessed more than 40,000 executives using predictive leadership assessments and simulations and boiled it down to seven core competencies that lead to success.

Jenkins says each of these allow leaders to set the tone for the culture of the business, define and communicate their vision, drive results in a way that inspires others, and do so with the partnership of the rest of the organization.

Greg Moran, president and CEO of OutMatch, outlines them this way:

When someone first transitions into leadership, they oversee team members and roll out new initiatives, but at the highest level of leadership, they’re responsible for defining the overall vision and strategy for the company (or in this case, the country).

Key personality traits. reflective thinking, assertiveness, self-reliance

Because decisions at this level impact the fate of the company (or the entire country), the ability to carefully evaluate information against possible courses of action is essential. This competency helps leaders find good solutions to difficult problems.

Key personality traits. reflective thinking, fact-based thinking, realistic thinking

Transforming ideas into action begins with support and buy-in, either from stakeholders within a company or from the administration and the American people. Without it, important change initiatives will stagnate, and people will lose faith in the leader’s ability to execute.

Key personality traits. assertiveness, work pace, frustration tolerance