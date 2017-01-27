Welcome To Grope Mountain: An Extremely NSFW Climbing Wall

Repeat: It is never okay to grab anyone’s genitals without their consent. However, the British experience design studio Bompas & Parr has come up with a cheeky installation for a climbing wall composed of genitals that invites participants to clutch penises , breasts, and butts as they ascend the expanse.

Grope Mountain will be open for Valentine’s Day at two climbing gyms in the U.K. “Gripping and tugging yourselves up with our sensual holds is this year’s perfect date for those looking to show off their strength, stamina and flexibility,” Harry Parr, one of the studio’s founders, said.

To Bompas & Parr, Grope Mountain is a way to spice up vanilla climbing walls:

A visit to a conventional climbing wall is always physically engaging but has also been said to be intriguingly erotic: the combination of strength, balance and mental agility exhibited by climbers is enhanced by the voyeurism of spectators watching from behind. Grope Mountain turbocharges that affect, making the erotic nature of the experience all the more manifest for climbers and spectators alike…

The studio has a knack for delightfully bizarre projects such as glow-in-the-dark algae jewelry, apocalypse-themed air fresheners, and a whiskey vortex. This particular installation first appeared at the Museum of Sex, in New York, as part of an installation about an eroticized fairground. Bompas & Parr cast some of the holds from actual bodies. Taken in this new context, Grope Mountain is about reimagining the sport of rock climbing and promoting sex positivity and body positivity.

In other wall news of the week, Trump announced that he is following through with his campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border. The architecture and design community has vocalized how ludicrous this plan is and proposed strategies to combat the policy, including publicly shaming any firm that works on the project or at least slowing down its progression through environmental litigation. Here’s a thought for anyone looking to demonstrate the absurdity of the wall: For every inch of wall that’s constructed, affix an ample amount of penis-shaped climbing grips. After all, when an anonymous activist wanted to get languishing potholes fixed in his community in 2015, he spray-painted penises around them. Guess what: They were repaired swiftly.

Penises make people pay attention–and they tend to embarrass politicians, too.

[Photos: via Bompas and Parr]