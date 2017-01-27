Missy Elliott Is Back And “Better” And We Couldn’t Need Her More

WHO: The video was directed by Dave Meyers and Elliott herself.

WHY WE CARE: It’s never a bad time for a Missy Elliott interlude, especially when you don’t see it coming. Take, for example, when she crashed Katy Perry’s set two Super Bowls ago and absolutely destroyed. That was a fun surprise. So was the song and video she randomly dropped later that year, the unconscionably fire “WTF.” That Pharrell-produced blast of hotness had fans fiending for a new album–one that to date has not yet been announced. However, Missy is now officially back with a new song and the promise of a documentary to tide us over until the album–whenever that happens. Amidst a terrible news week, a new Misdemeanor video has never been more welcome, and “I’m Better” does not disappoint. The deceptively slinky track bangs when it needs to, and features some impressively aquatic, acrobatic dance moves. All hail.