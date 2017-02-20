How The Makers Of “Killzone” Are Pulling A Creative 180 With “Horizon Zero Dawn”

When you’ve made your name on a series of hyperviolent shooters with the blunt force title Killzone, you’re not expected to mine Albert Einstein, Arthur C. Clarke, and BBC nature documentaries for your latest offering.

And trust us, no one is more taken aback by this than the people are Guerrilla Games themselves.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Guerrilla Games co-founder and managing director Hermen Hulst tells Co.Create. “ There were moments when we were making this game where we weren’t sure we were going to be able to pull it off.”

Horizon Zero Dawn represents a creative pivot for Guerrilla—an open-world role-playing game steeped in mythology and set in a world post-post-apocalypse where humans are primitive and tribal and the land is filled with grazing herds of mechanical “animals.” Gamers take on the role of Aloy, a resourceful heroine and outcast from a matriarchal tribe forced to survive in this harsh, but insanely beautiful (especially if you’re playing in 4K) landscape.

And it all began about six years ago. Hulst and the management team at Guerrilla were pondering their next move and, rather than try and predict what their fans would want them to do, they opened the floor to the people who would actually have to make the game.

“We wanted to do something new, so we reached out to the entire team and asked for pitches,” explains Hulst. Out of the pitches, around 45 were presented to Hulst and the directors, but they didn’t all push the company forward in a meaningful way. “Some of them were really, really good, and they were relevant to what we had done before. But we picked two that made it to the prototype stage. One concept made a lot of sense based on our capabilities. It was in line with what we had done before. The other one not so much—and that was Horizon Zero Dawn. It was way outside our comfort zone. It was just too many things we hadn’t done before.”

Initially daunted by the idea, Horizon sat around for a bit with only concept art and a few ideas to prove its existence. And why not? Killzone had been a huge success for the company–in 2009, Sony sent out a press release boasting that the sequel, Killzone 2, had “garnered the biggest initial success at retail of any first-party PS3 title to date, and will continue to drive incentive for hardware sales throughout the year.” The temptation to stick to their guns (no pun intended) was strong, and yet…Horizon kept bubbling up despite the challenges it represented. “It would be our first open world game, it would be a brand new IP, and it would be our first role-playing game—too many new things, we thought,” admits Hulst. “But after some pull from our team we eventually said, ‘You know what? We’re going to make this.’”