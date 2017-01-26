This Amazing Kellyanne Cosplay Has Other Protesters Shook

The first full week of Donald Trump’s presidency is not even finished and already it’s felt like a gauntlet of rotten eggnog balloons pelting our faces at every turn. If there is any good news at all, it’s that acts of defiance are arriving equally fast and furious. There was the Badlands rogue Twitterer who defied a gag order, not to mention the largest exodus from the state department in modern times, as former Exxon CEO and literal Friend of Russia Rex Tillerson was learning the ropes. Along with these brave and selfless acts, though, Co.Create has also seen a lot of creative resistance on a grassroots level.