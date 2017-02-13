10 Glimpses Of The Future

2008: With its Rhapsody subscription service, the digital audio pioneer tried to woo users to rent, not buy, tunes, bucking a century of consumer behavior.

Today: In 2016, streaming became the primary way people listen to music, though Napster (née Rhapsody) has just 3.5 million subs, versus Spotify (40 million) and Apple Music (20 million).

2008: Embracing the principles of a then-novel business structure called a B Corporation that made social responsibility as important as profitability, the cleaning-products startup grew to $100 million in annual revenue.

Today: There are 1,797 B Corps, including Warby Parker and Revolution Foods.

2009: The media-backed, streaming TV network created the experience of watching long-form video content on the internet and mobile devices.

Today: Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, HBO, Apple, and Hulu have continued to innovate, transforming digital TV through daring originals, predictive recommendations, and offline viewing.

2009: The Chinese battery manufacturer beat GM, Toyota, and Nissan to market with the first plug-in hybrid car. Then its fully electric E6 debuted in 2011, using its lithium-ion ferrous phosphate tech.