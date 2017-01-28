How To Enlist Your College Professors In Your Job Search Before You Graduate

While you’re still in college, there’s probably nobody more qualified to vouch for your performance than your professors—yet they’re often the last people you’d ask to help get you a job. It can be scary enough asking professors to help support you on class projects, let alone asking them to recommend you for a job, right?

But the thing is, most professors have excellent contacts in the professional world. And if they know you and like you, they’d be more than happy to help you succeed once you graduate.

But here’s the rub: They have to know you, and they have to be familiar with your work. For this article, we asked college-focused career experts how you can build those relationships now to put your professors in a better position to help you—so you’ll have one more career ally to help you land a job after graduation.

Participate in discussions. Ask questions. Show that you care about the subject matter, and your professors will show you that they care about your career once class is over.

“You have to build the relationship and develop enough trust to where they feel confident linking their name and reputation with yours.”

“Remember, if someone is going to tap into their network for you, they are going out on a limb for you,” says Tom Dowd, executive director of Muhlenberg College’s Career Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“You have to build the relationship and develop enough trust to where they feel confident linking their name and reputation with yours. This starts by how you conduct yourself in their classroom.”

If you show your professor that you are invested in the work they’re putting in, they’ll be much more likely to write a letter of recommendation at the end of the year and do some networking on your behalf.