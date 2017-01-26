So This Lady Totally Wants To Have Sex With Mr. Clean

WHO: Mr. Clean, Leo Burnett Toronto

WHY WE CARE: We live in an age of rebooted mascots. KFC seems to hire a new Colonel every month. There was the hipster Hamburglar. Now P&G has made Mr. Clean–the bald, white-clad tidy man first introduced in 1958–into an animated cross between a male stripper and what Pitbull will probably look like in retirement. And “Sarah” is really into it.

Look, who are we to judge. We also live in a world where furries exist. And who’s to say attraction to brand mascots is all that new? Just look at the way this dad ogled Dig Em. Still, let’s not make this a trend. No one wants to see Mom (or Dad) get all steamy when Tony The Tiger makes everyone breakfast.