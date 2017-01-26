Marvel’s Much-Hyped Announcement Today Turns Out To Be An Avengers Video Game

WHO: Marvel, Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, and Eidos Montreal.

WHY WE CARE: Marvel’s properties are among the biggest in the world, but they haven’t been particularly well-represented in the current generation of video games. There’ve been some fun Lego adventures, and the occasional playable iOS or Android game using Marvel heroes, but when it comes to the sort of blockbuster games that capture the characters as we know them that fans clamor for, mostly we’ve gotten lukewarm movie tie-ins since 2009’s Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2. There are scant details on the Avengers project right now, but the nature of the announcement–and the fact that it doesn’t appear to be a tie-in to a movie–as well as the studios involved suggest that Marvel is looking to reclaim its properties in the gaming space, and that’s good news. The teaser doesn’t tell us much (apparently something bad happened and superheroes need to fight it), but what we do know is that the appetite for an Avengers game that’s worthy of the characters is high, and this is more reason to be hopeful for that than we’ve had in a long time.