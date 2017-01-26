Who Knew A Volvo Ad Could Make You Re-Examine Your Life Priorities?

WHO: Volvo Car Group, Forsman & Bodenfors

WHY WE CARE: For anyone unfamiliar with the work of Alan Watts, now might be a really great time to explore his output. The late philosopher and spiritual guru played an important part in bringing Eastern philosophies and theologies to Western audiences in the ’50s and ’60s. His many writings and recordings are very accessible and Volvo uses a 1959 recording of Watts’s well-known lecture, “Live Fully Now,” on the topic of how day-to-day life and planning ahead get in the way of us living in the moment.

The atmospheric three-minute spot encourages people to reconsider their priorities, do the things they enjoy and not get trapped on a treadmill heading somewhere that never arrives. Somehow, it all makes the Volvo V90 Cross Country look like an essential component in a fulfilled life. Annnnnd, breathe.