New Tech Takes BBC America’s “Planet Earth II” Even Deeper Into Our World

Thanks to cinematic advances, such as drones and motion-activated cameras, its follow-up, Planet Earth II—premiering in the U.S. February 18 on BBC America—manages closer, more intimate, and even rarer shots.

“One of the differentiators between the original Planet Earth series and this series is the technology,” executive producer Mike Gunton told the Television Critics Association earlier this month. “The first series had that sense of almost a godlike perspective in observing. Looking down upon the planet from a helicopter perspective is a very strong one using gyro-stabilized camera mounts.

“With this series, we took that technology, miniaturized it, and put it in the hands of the cameramen, so they could take the camera off the tripod,” he adds. “Drones allow a middle ground. That’s allowed us to, rather than observe, actually experience the lives of the animals.”

The seven-part series, guided by the wry narration of Sir David Attenborough, features arresting footage, like this chase between snakes and an iguana that went viral last year:

“You take a gamble, talk to everybody who has ever been to a place, and say, ‘Are we being really crazy? Are we about to just waste a huge amount of time and money?’ ” said producer Elizabeth White. “And then you weigh that risk and say, ‘No. We have just got to go for this. We have got to try it.’

The footage even surprised a veteran naturalist like Attenborough. “The most difficult animal to film was the snow leopard,” he said. “It’s incredibly rare. Only two can exist in about a hundred square miles of the Karakoram Mountains in the Himalayas.