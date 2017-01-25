A California City Councilman Brought Captain America’s Shield To His Swearing In

However much you love Marvel comics, it’s probably not as much as newly-elected San Jose city councilman Lan Diep. The last time you got a new job, did you show up on the first day carrying Captain America’s shield? No, you almost certainly did not. Diep, a Republican, did as he took the oath of office, vowing to serve the people of San Jose while explaining that Cap’s shield symbolizes the same things that led the son of Vietnamese refugees to pursue public office: “Equal justice, fair play, and democracy.”

Diep didn’t mention that it also stands for being thrown at Nazis/evil robots, although he did describe it to NBC Bay Area as “a symbol of what’s positive in this darkened political landscape,” which so far does have Nazis and will probably end with evil robots at the rate things are accelerating right now. Diep seems to have no intention in throwing the shield at President Trump, but he did describe the new President as “not a real Republican,” which is kind of like throwing a shield with words.