Fitting In Or Standing Out: Which One Gets You Ahead Faster?

If you’ve ever wondered whether it’s better to fit in or stand out at work when you’re gunning for recognition or advancement, new research indicates that it may be best to do a little of both.

A paper titled “Fitting in or Standing Out? The Tradeoffs of Structural and Cultural Embeddedness,” which will be soon be published in the American Sociological Review, looks at the relationship between success in a company and whether an employee changes their behavior in line with company culture or not.

To figure out to what extent trying to fit in is tied to future success, the researchers created an algorithm that analyzed the language used in more than 10 million internal email messages exchanged over five years by 601 employees in a tech firm. They then compared that to who got promoted, who quit, and who got fired.

The researchers examined whether or not a person was using the same language and communication style as their colleagues in their emails, indicators of whether they were fitting in or standing out. For example, the researchers looked at how colleagues talked about personal matters or whether or not they swore. “People who fit in culturally learned to understand and match the linguistic norms followed by their colleagues,” said one of the study’s researchers in an interview.

Read More: Do You Have A F*cking Problem With Swearing At Work?

The researchers found that employees fit into one of four distinct groups:

Doubly embedded actors who fit into the culture and are part of a larger dense network.

Disembedded actors who fit into the culture but are not part of a larger dense network

Assimilated brokers who fit into the culture but aren’t a part of a tight-knit network

Integrated nonconformists who don’t fit the culture but are part of a tight-knit network.

Read More: Three Strategies For Persuading Your Boss And When To Use Them