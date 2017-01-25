Designers, Here Is Your Chance To Stop Trump’s Wall

Our new president—who continues to insist without supporting facts that massive voter fraud cost him the popular vote—announced his intention this week of moving forward on one of his signature campaign promises : the construction of a massive border wall with Mexico.

The companies that agree to take on this dirty work need pay a steep public relations price for their involvement.

A year ago, when he began parading around this ludicrous idea during the early debates, most people (most sane people, and even a few Republicans), didn’t take him seriously. This was obviously a stunt, being promoted by a carnival barker/reality TV star, whose chances of securing the nomination seemed remote at best.

Welcome to the Twilight Zone.

At this point, it’s unclear how all of this will all shake out. The construction of a border wall is a massive capital project, requiring billions of dollars. (Ask the East Germans.) Can it be executed by executive order? Does it require congressional approval? Could Democrats (and perhaps a few saner members of the opposition party . . . I nominate Lindsey Graham) block it? What’s the scope of this monstrosity? Is it a full wall, covering the entire length of the border? Or a “show wall” that might double as a tourist destination and home to a hotel and casino? I don’t know. But I do know that I have learned my lesson: dismissing an idea simply because it’s foolish, costly and grotesquely un-American is, in 2017, glib and shortsighted (and, oh yeah, elitist, too).

So, let’s assume the worst: Some version of a border wall is likely to be constructed.

What are the implications of this for understandably appalled architects and designers? Given all of our pressing infrastructure needs (airports, schools, roads, bridges, the list is endless and crumbling), it is bitterly ironic that this president’s first capital “investment” is both unnecessary and fundamentally racist.