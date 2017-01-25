This Chilling Animated Short Predicts The Future Of Marketing And Addiction

WHO: Filmmaker and animator Evan Boehm, from a story by Jeff Noon.

WHY WE CARE: Nobody wants to be a lemming. Rather, each of us fancies ourselves as masters of our own destiny, fully resistant to marketing gimmicks and herd mentality. The new short film, Solace, however, challenges these notions of insusceptibility with a look at how science may intrude upon our consumerist instincts in the future. It’s an interactive short that urges users at the start to click anywhere as a fizzy, kaleidoscopic spectrum of colorful bubbles emerges that you can play with by clicking and/or dragging. It’s a gimmick, obviously, just like the mutable soda bottle that serves as the centerpiece to the short, cautionary tale. The viewer’s urge to play with these bubbles just may mirror that of the boy in the story who becomes obsessed with mixing the perfect combination of soda flavors. It’s a deceptively playful way to make a chilling point.