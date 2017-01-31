How Wealthy Private Investors Might Save Climate Research

President Trump has made sweeping changes in his first week in office. Scientific research–specifically environmental programs–have seen a huge hit. The new administration quietly froze all Environment Protection Agency (EPA) grants, as well as ordered a gag order on any employees from going public about it. Following that, the organization was forced to remove pages from its websites about climate change, according to sources talking to Reuters .

Many fear more actions like this are on the horizon. As the fate of research-oriented, policy-driven organizations like the EPA appear to be under threat, the future of these program’s objective work may rely on financial sources outside of governance. Concerned private citizens and their affiliated businesses are likely going to take the front seat for funding future research to ensure up-to-date research keeps apace. Many scientists I’ve spoken with have all indicated that they expect a funding paradigm shift, one that doesn’t expect public sources to be the primary donors and instead more actively seeks out new avenues. While this change began well before the new administration took office, anxiety about the future of programs like the EPA will likely cause more institutions to branch out and seek new and unique partnerships. Most of these private donors are undoubtedly wealthy, but they’re not strictly philanthropists. Instead, they are people with money to spare who are increasingly worried about the global environment.

The Center for Climate and Life is a program housed at Columbia’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Its focus is channeling climate change research toward tangible impacts. The work both informs the scientific community and is conducted with the hope of educating the public, which will ideally bring about policy changes.

Programs like the Center for Climate and Life have historically been kept afloat through a variety of funding outside of the university. Researchers seek grants from a variety of public and private sources. Public and government sources are anything but stable–some years the funding is plentiful, other times it’s more meager–and programs like the Center for Climate and Life continually look for private funding so it does not have to rely on changing political climates.

Lucky for the organization, there’s an active group of nonscientists who believe climate change research is important: surfers. The World Surf League is a consortium of surfers that organizes competitions and events for competitors in the space. They announced their partnership with the Center for Climate and Life last year, which included $1.5 million in funding to help the organization keep going.

The reason why the World Surf League is interested in science is pretty simple: The oceans are changing, (according to NASA, sea levels are rising at an alarming pace) and if the climate change continues they won’t be able to surf. “The World Surf League came to us,” says Peter de Menocal, director of the Center for Climate and Life and professor at Columbia’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. As active consumers of the planet’s resources, they want to aide research that could help the environment, he explained.

The surfers are also keen on educating nonacademic audiences about climate issues. Part of the partnership between the Surfer’s League and the Center for Climate and Life is a program called PURE (Progressive Understanding and Respect of the Environment), which looks specifically into ocean health through various research and advocacy projects. With help from the Surf League, the center created this outreach program specifically tailored to novices to explain issues facing the ocean as well as the climate in general.