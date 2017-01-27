How To Stop Busywork From Holding Your Career Progress Back

We’re all so busy. Sixty-one percent of Americans today say they don’t have enough time to do the things they want to do . But often what’s keeping us so busy isn’t that important.

“Most of us have no problem with being busy, but we’re often busy on the wrong things,” says Angie Morgan, coauthor of Spark: How to Lead Yourself and Others to Greater Success. “You could spend nine to five just emailing, but that’s not driving results or moving you toward longer, bigger goals. When people say, ‘I’m so busy,’ it really means, ‘I’m a poor planner,’ or, ‘I don’t know how to prioritize or delegate.’”

People treat being busy as a badge of honor, but it could be damaging your career and organization, says Renee Cullinan, cofounder of the management and work-practices consulting firm Stop Meeting Like This. “Busywork has a double negative impact,” she says. “It consumes time that could be better spent on other things, and it drains energy. Longer term, it breeds a work culture that values activity over results and busyness over effectiveness.”

To avoid letting busywork consume your day, you first have to identify it. Morgan suggests looking at your job description and organization’s objectives. “Work that is connected to those things should have a meaningful outcome,” she says.

Cullinan says busywork often fits one of these three scenarios:

You don’t know why you’re doing what you’re doing. The effort seems disproportionately high compared to the results, such as polishing an internal PowerPoint presentation for the tenth time. The team is running in place, with long “reply all” chains, boring status meetings, or missed deadlines.

One reason we can become consumed with busywork is because it’s easier, says Morgan. “Work that has more meaning is often intellectually challenging work, she says. “It can be harder, but after pouring two hours into it you’re going to feel good.”

Always tie your work and tasks to clear business priorities, says Lori Scherwin, founder of the career-consulting firm Strategize That. “When other work pops up, ask yourself how it fits into producing one of those goals,” she says. “If it doesn’t, it likely falls into the category of busywork and gives you a reasonable basis to push back on doing it,” she says.