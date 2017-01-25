How to Evaluate Risk in Modern Industry

People live in more uncertain times today than in the past. Cutting-edge technology,varied means of communication, and a more globalized social, political, and economic environment have created a different vision of how society functions as a whole. Today’s rapidly expanding companies must play recognize and overcomeuncertainties.

The modern social, political, and economic environment brings with it, in its diversity and ability to operate within its own framework, a renewed sensitivity and awareness of risk. People and institutions face a myriad of risks on a daily basis and must make decisions with such risks in mind. Acknowledging risk in advance can help identify the degree of success or failure of future plans. In the modern world, however, many new risks are constantly developing due to the changing society and marketplace. Faced with all this, what is the responsibility of businesses to confront their risk environment? What can and should comanies do to mitigate and manage those risks in order to continue to maintain confidence remain true to their mission statements?

Internal Risk Considerations

Broadly speaking, risks can be categorized as either internal or external. Internal risks come from elements within the operations of a company, including risks involved with running administrative, fiscal, and other management efforts. Each company has its own unique structure, key operating elements and personnel, but the following items are always relevant when making internal risk assessments.

Administrative, Personnel and Support Risks

Background checks should be performed on all personnel, not only to prevent potential legal and other undesirable past issues, but also to ensure that all potential personnel have the capability to perform their prospective duties. Appropriate levels of insurance should be in place for all applicable needs, including facilities, personal injury, professional misconduct, directors and officers, and business interruption insurance, as well as all other property and casualty applicable to the company’s operations. Of course, all regulations relating to payroll and related employee benefits should be followed to the letter. All board members and other interested parties should be kept up to date on the organization’s activities, particularly during onboarding of new management, or other significant changes in operations. Finally, strong measures should be in place to protect all sensitive internal data and operating systems, whether in electronic or hard copy form.