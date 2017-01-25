Tostitos Made A Bag That Tells You If You’re Too Drunk To Drive After The Super Bowl

WHAT: Tostitos “Party Safe” bag, a limited-edition chip bag kitted with a sensor connected to a microcontroller, calibrated to detect small traces of alcohol on a person’s breath, to let you know if you’ve had a few too many during the big game.

WHO: Tostitos, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

WHY WE CARE: The Super Bowl is coming. That means football, ads, and stuffing your face with a ‘MURICA cornucopia of snacks. Oh, and booze. Plenty of booze. I mean, Budweiser doesn’t spend millions every year on this game for nothing, right? And there’s nothing wrong with having a few cold ones, then letting everyone know that you think Joanne pales in comparison to The Fame, and that Tom Brady is for sure definitely old pals with the President. But being bloated on 67 chicken wings and an entire evening of crass commercialism is no excuse to drink and drive. Tostitos knows this.

Apparently, they also know that drunk people lick the chip bag when they’ve got the booze munchies bad. But this time the bag has an alcohol sensor. When any trace of alcohol is detected, LEDs on the bag turn red in the shape of a steering wheel and reveal an Uber code with a “Don’t drink and drive” message. If you’re boozed to the point where dialing is a chore, near-field-communication (NFC) technology lets you call for free rides by simply tapping the bag with your phone. What a time to be alive.

You don’t even need one of the special tech booze wizard bags to play along. Tostitos also partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber to offer anyone $10 off a ride on Super Bowl Sunday, just by entering a Tostitos UPC code in the Uber app.