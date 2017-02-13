Pop Artist CyreneQ Makes Art For The Social Media Age

Former Verizon web designer Cyrene Quiamco collaborates with such brands as Walmart and Disney to make pop art, including an adventure series starring Frozen’s Anna and Elsa. She spoke with Fast Company about how she makes viral Snapchat art for her more than 100,000 followers: “On Snapchat, only you can see the engagement. And that’s the best kind of thing to lessen the pressure to post something great.”

How did you get started on Snapchat?

Snapchat was just a messaging app, but instead of using it as a messaging app, I started drawing and using the drawing tool to create artwork. Then some of my friends started screenshotting it and sharing it on other platforms, and eventually my Snapchat art got noticed and a blog got it. Then it started to go viral. That’s how I started on Snapchat, by having my art known first. My content is mostly pop art. It’s what’s happening in the current world— celebrities, cartoons, brands.

What do you love most about using the platform?

The interaction, being engaged and having the audience easily participate, is what I love most. That’s what draws me to this platform more than other because I can’t do the same stories on other platforms compared to Snapchat. Snapchat has everything you need on the app. On other platforms, you need to use other equipment. But on Snapchat, everything you need, from the editing tools, the drawing tools, the special effects, it’s just on your phone. It’s on the app. Everything you need is on there. You can pour all your creativity and not need to whip out a computer or anything.

What kinds of posts have you noticed do the best on Snapchat?

The most effective content on Snapchat has a lot of interaction. The distance between Snapchat and another platform is that Snapchat has a layer of being interactive. Instead of just being passive viewers where they just watch, they can actually participate in it. For example, whenever I create a story I tell people to draw or act out the next scene. Where on another platform they can’t really do that because the content is already made. But on Snapchat, you can make it ahead of time but you can curate it almost live. They’re able to participate in the story, become part of it, and there’s more engagement that way. Your Stories become more memorable.