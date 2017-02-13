Y-Combinator’s Justin Kan Is A Snapchat Life Coach For Thousands Of People

Y-Combinator partner Justin Kan is a self-proclaimed “Professional Snapchat Q&A Answer Giver” who uses Snapchat to mentor young entrepreneurs. “People like the feeling of access that is very raw, unedited, and inspirational. I’m kind of a life coach for thousands of people,” Kan says.

What kinds of things do you post on Snapchat?

I started doing Q&As as a way to pass the time when I was doing cardio, and people like getting access to an entrepreneur who has done it before. A lot of people on the business side are really serious. But I like being able to mix content that’s me having fun.

Why do you think your posts have become so popular?

People want insight into what it’s like to be an entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, how to raise money, or how to get their startup off the ground.

What makes for good Snapchat content?

It’s about brevity and being concise. Inspirational content really resonates, like how to raise venture capital. Giving my advice on Snapchat isn’t necessarily unique, but what people like is the feeling of access that is very raw and unedited and inspirational. It’s not a how-to guide as much as it is that I’m kind of a life coach for thousands of people on Snapchat.