Here’s What Apple’s Ad Agency Learned At CES About Kids And The Future Of Tech

Ad agencies often wander the showroom floor of CES looking for the trends and tools that will help them attract consumers of the near-future to buy their client’s wares.

This year, ad agency network TBWA Worldwide–whose TBWA MAL holds Apple as a long-time client–created a video for its internal video series called Backslash, a daily edit of cultural trends from around the world that goes out to all of its global offices.

For CES 2017, Backslash decided to take a closer look at the theme of youth and how they’re shaping the future of tech. In this case, it’s through two startups focused on bringing tech to children, and how this emerging trend is influencing the tech world overall.

The first is Ziro, which encourages and enables kids to learn how to build little robots using hand gestures. Next is Play Piper, a build-your-own computer kit that uses Minecraft, to show kids how to use the computer.

While Backslash does have an external Instagram feed, TBWA has given its internal CES video culture report exclusively to Co.Create. Check it out above.