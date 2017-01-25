When Your Business Doesn’t Match Your Values, What Then?

I look for help in unlikely places when the world feels upside down. Just yesterday morning, I bought crystals, of all things (emerald for healing energy, rose quartz for transitions), and in recent weeks I’ve turned to authors like Jeff Chang and Rebecca Solnit and Claudia Rankine and Brit Bennett–talented writers whose urgent, necessary messages have helped me sleep through the night since November 8. That’s how I’ve responded as a lover of books, anyway.

As a producer of them, I see things a little differently.

While the book industry’s workers, including its top brass, may personally reject everything Yiannopolous stands for, book publishing itself manifestly doesn’t.

I’m now a literary scout for a small firm in New York, but previously I was an editor for two imprints at Simon & Schuster, the book publisher whose CEO Carolyn Reidy wrote yesterday to the company’s authors defending its decision to publish a forthcoming book called Dangerous, through the conservative-leaning Threshold Editions, by the right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos. In her letter, Reidy claimed that “neither Threshold Editions nor any other of our imprints will publish books that we think will incite hatred, discrimination, or bullying.” She also wrote that she expects Yiannopoulos’s book will contribute something of substance–rather than hate speech–to “social discourse,” a function that book publishers ideally see themselves performing.

Working in the book industry, I know well that it’s a business like any other. But unlike most industries, it purports to serve a moral purpose bigger than its bottom line. The unfortunate reality, though, is that it’s fallen far short of those ideals long before signing an author like Yiannopoulos.

Reidy’s letter sounds some familiar notes. Several years ago, in a contract dispute with Amazon, far and away publishers’ leading distributor, many in the book world argued that the e-commerce giant’s profit motive would strangulate the free exchange of ideas that publishers exist to promote. Publishing wasn’t just another business, they claimed, it played a civic function, too.

This argument, admittedly, has always been a little thin—and that’s now apparent even to many of the industry’s insiders. Recently, over 160 children’s book authors and artists (many of them published by Simon & Schuster) wrote an open letter to the publisher claiming that Yiannopoulos’s views are antithetical to their sense of publishing’s social mission. “Irrespective of the content of this book,” they wrote, “by extending a mainstream publication contract, Threshold has chosen to legitimize this reprehensible belief system, [Yiannopolous’s] behaviors, and white supremacy itself.”