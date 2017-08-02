Fast Company Is Hiring News Writers

Fast Company is looking for a full-time breaking news writer based in New York to cover fast-developing news updates in business, technology, creativity, and innovation. We’re seeking a creative thinker, imagineer, and all-around news junkie—someone who can quickly identify important stories and crystalize the main ideas behind them. The writer will primarily be responsible for updating our FastCoNews stream throughout the day with short posts that surface fresh angles on breaking stories and package them with catchy headlines, compelling charts, and infographics.

You have experience as a news reporter who can turn around clean copy on a tight deadline.

You have experience with, or interest in, data visualization tools and enjoy telling stories with compelling infographics.

Fast Company is looking for a full-time news writer based in New York to cover business, technology, creativity, and innovation.

We’re seeking a creative thinker, imagineer, and news junkie who can collaborate with the news team on smart angles and analyses on the issues that matter to our readers. The writer will primarily be responsible for contributing to our FastCoNews stream with short, ideas-driven posts and occasional longer stories, and coming up with creative ways to present narratives with catchy headlines, compelling charts, and informative infographics.

FastCoNews is a real-time, ideas-driven stream of information and analysis—a new way to consume news. It provides short-and-fast updates on the big stories our readers care about. The stream is an news-focused extension of Fast Company’s mission to chronicle companies and innovators who are discarding the old rules of business and changing the world.

You have at least 3 years experience covering business and/or technology with a focus on innovation and leadership.

You are familiar with data visualization tools and enjoy telling stories with compelling infographics.

