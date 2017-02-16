Did You Hear That? Robots Are Learning The Subtle Sounds Of Mechanical Breakdown

Brakes squeal, hard drives crunch, air conditioners rattle, and their owners know it’s time for a service call. But some of the most valuable machinery in the world often operates with nobody around to hear the mechanical breakdowns, from the chillers and pumps that drive big-building climate control systems to the massive turbines at hydroelectric power plants.

That’s why a number of startups are working to train computers to pick up on changes in the sounds, vibrations, heat emissions, and other signals that machines give off as they’re working or failing. The hope is that the computers can catch mechanical failures before they happen, saving on repair costs and reducing downtime.

“We’re developing an expert mechanic’s brain that identifies exactly what is happening to a machine by the way that it sounds,” says Amnon Shenfeld, founder and CEO of 3DSignals, a startup based in Kfar Saba, Israel, that is using machine learning to train computers to listen to machinery and diagnose problems at facilities like hydroelectric plants and steel mills.

And while most current efforts are currently focused on large-scale machinery, Shenfeld says the same sort of technology might one day help detect failures in home appliances or in devices like self-driving cars or rental vehicles that don’t spend much time in the hands of an owner who’s used to their usual sounds.

“When you have car-as-a-service, the person in the car doesn’t know the car,” he says. “If it sounds strange, you’re losing this link with the human in the car deciding it’s time to take it to the mechanic.”

Initially, 3DSignals’ systems can detect anomalous sounds based on physical modeling of particular types of equipment, notifying an expert mechanic to diagnose the problem. And once the problem is fixed, the mechanic’s diagnosis is added to 3DSignals’ database, which it uses to train its algorithms to not only detect unusual sounds, but also interpret them to understand what kind of repair is needed.