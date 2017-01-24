Clive Owen Stars In “Killer In Red,” A Stylish Noir Film–That’s Also A Campari Ad

WHO: Campari, Paolo Sorrentino

WHY WE CARE: Not sure what to call this. Branded barfly noir? As commercial art goes, it’s not bad. The gratuitous product shots are kept reasonable, and seeing a bottle of Campari at a classy bar isn’t out of context, though here Sorrentino certainly pushes that envelope. Of course, it’s Owen who keeps you watching. The original branded film star knows how to hold our attention with an engaging but minimalist banter style that has us wondering what will happen next. Overall what we’ve got here is more style than substance, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth a watch, because damn it looks good. If nothing else, it should just remind you to go re-watch Children of Men.