How “Kubo And The Two Strings” Is Changing The Perception Of Animated Costume Design

Stop-motion animation is a revered art in itself. Technology and advanced rigging systems have drastically cut down production time, but there’s still an enormous amount of detail that goes into creating entire worlds and the characters that inhabit them–particularly, what those characters are wearing.

Deborah Cook has become one of the foremost costume designers in stop-motion animation, lending her craft to Oscar-nominated films including Coraline, The Corpse Bride, and Fantastic Mr. Fox. In addition to conducting extensive research to support her designs, Cook and her team are constantly adding to their “conceptual library” of innovative techniques that makes working on films like Kubo and the Two Strings more efficient, and now, history-making.

The Costume Designers Guild recently nominated Kubo and the Two Strings for a Costume Designers Guild Award, making it the first stop-motion film to receive such an honor in the awards’ 19-year history.

“I’ve been working as a designer and maker most of my life so this really is a validation,” Cook says. “It really is a huge door opening–it’s amazing.”

Cook’s nomination represents a shifting perspective on the work she does, not from the CDG’s point of view, necessarily, but from production companies.

Salvador Pérez, president of the CDG, says he and the guild have been aware of Cook’s work and the work of other costume designers for CGI and stop-motion films for years. The problem has always been what their job titles have been.

“[Production companies] would submit their film [for a CDGA] and we’re like, ‘great, who’s your costume designer?’ And they’re like ‘oh, we don’t have a costume designer.’ Well, then you can’t get a costume design nomination,” Pérez says. “So we were aware of the films and aware of the process but they called them lead costume design fabricator or puppet modeler. They never called the people designing the clothes a costume designer.”