Fast Company Is Hiring An Editorial Assistant

If so, you might have the makings of the next editorial assistant for FastCompany.com.

Who You Are:

You are a detail-oriented college graduate with one to three years of experience working for a print or online publication.

You have experience reviewing pitches and ideas and you have a feel for Fast Company’s style, and an understanding of what makes a good story.

You are at home on all social media, and have experience with the tools of web publishing.

You have some writing and editing experience and you’d like to get more.

You are ridiculously organized and efficient and thrive working independently.

The editorial assistant will assist with the day-to-day operations of Leadership section of fastcompany.com, including reviewing pitches, writing, and prepping stories for publication and promotion.

Duties Include:

Reviewing contributor articles and pitches, and eventually editing some of these submissions.

Reviewing syndicated article pitches and identifying new syndicated partnership opportunities.

Reviewing books for excerpting.

Putting together daily and weekend newsletters as well as identifying and creating niche newsletter opportunities.

Filing a single-source story each week as well as writing weekly roundup stories.

To apply, send a letter telling us why you’re right for the job along with your resume to hiring editor Kathleen Davis at kdavis [at] fastcompany [dot] com. Include “Editorial Assistant: Your Name” in the subject line.

We are proud of the culture we have created—our team is thoughtful, hardworking, and cooperative. The ideal candidate for this position shares those same characteristics.