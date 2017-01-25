How To Turn Your Accent Into A Public-Speaking Asset

When I first began coaching executives nearly 40 years ago, I was surprised–as a Canadian–to find that so many leaders from the American South worried about their accents. Later, I had the chance to see former President Jimmy Carter speak at the Minneapolis Press Club, approached him, and pointed out what I’d noticed.

“What do you think about having a Southern accent?” I asked.

He flashed a big smile. “Well, it got me elected president!” he said.

Carter was obviously proud of the way he spoke. But no matter what your accent sounds like or how you feel about it, there are a few techniques to speak with more power and clarity in just about every situation–in meetings, on conference calls, in front of large crowds, or just with a colleague or two in the hallway. And the typical advice to “just speak slowly” won’t cut it.

Some people feel a lot of pressure to ditch or dull their accents, which can make them feel self-conscious. First of all, stop that. Not only is that just plain unnecessary, but researchers have found that it’s actually incredibly difficult to do.

I worked with an executive from a nuclear power company who told me he spent a year just trying to say “speaking” instead of “speakin’.” Think about that for a second: Why would an executive with huge responsibilities at a nuclear facility spend so much time trying to coach himself into one particular change in pronunciation? The answer is simple: because he wanted to project more sophistication.

Your first step to communicating more effectively is to stop sweating your accent.

But I reminded him, “You need to think of sophistication as a whole, not just as sound parts.” In truth, sounding sophisticated has nothing to do with your accent (or absence of it–which, by the way, is always relative, depending on your audience). It comes from your ability to be in the moment and express your ideas easily and with precision.