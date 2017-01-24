3 Challenges Google Tackled To Bring Android Apps To Classroom Chromebooks

Google is trying to extend its lead in classroom computer sales by bringing Android apps to Chromebooks for education.

School administrators will soon be able to create lists of approved apps and install them onto students’ laptops. Android apps are arriving this month in beta for a handful of Chromebook models, similar to last year’s rollout on consumer Chromebooks.

Android apps could address one of the biggest complaints about Chromebooks—which is that the operating system, while simple and secure, is too limiting. Until now, Chromebooks have only been able to visit websites and run a relatively small number of web-based apps. The update will allow schools to choose from millions of apps in the Google Play Store.

Google Play for Chromebooks

“Bringing these two things together means that many, many students that are going to be using Chromebooks in the classroom will now have many more things that they can do with those Chromebooks,” says Rajen Sheth, Google’s senior director of product management for Android and Chrome for education and enterprise.

But making Android apps work in an education setting is more complicated than bringing those apps to consumers. Here’s what Google has (and, in some cases, hasn’t quite) figured out as part of its Android app push for schools:

Acer Chromebook 11 N7

While dozens of older Chromebooks will become compatible with Android apps, Google and device makers are also launching new hardware to take advantage of the software.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 11, which is launching this spring, has a screen that flips around 360 degrees, and a camera just above the keyboard. Students can hold up the Chromebook like a tablet and shoot video on the opposite side of the screen.